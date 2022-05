The man said the incident happened in The Duke of Devonshire in Terminus Road at the end of the game on Saturday, May 14.

Police were called to the pub due to the incident, according to the man.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw, to lift the cup.

Sussex Police

The pub chose not to comment.

Police have been contacted for more information.