Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
Scott Mucklow, 29, of Denham Way, Camber, was given a 13-year prison sentence at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday, February 24, having previously been convicted of raping a girl then aged 14 at his address in 2009, and of three counts of raping another girl aged between 16 and 17 several years later, one of them at an address in nearby Lydd, Kent, and the other two at his own address. Mucklow will be a registered sex offender for life. He was found not guilty of an offence of coercive and controlling conduct against the second victim.
Andrew Larkin, 40, unemployed, of Ninfield Road, Bexhill, who broke into a family's home in Hastings while in possession of a knife, has been jailed for nine years. Larkin entered the property in Brendon Rise around 2.35am on August 2, 2021. The occupants of the house - a woman and her three daughters - were upstairs at the time. They barricaded themselves in a room and dialled 999. Officers attended, and it was discovered a Nintendo Switch, a wallet containing bank cards and some meat products had been stolen from the address. CCTV from the property showed a man wearing a bright orange t-shirt and with a playing card tattoo on his forearm entering the property with a knife in his hand. He was identified as Larkin. Later the same day, police received a call that Larkin was seen in Hastings town centre selling a Nintendo Switch to another man. A bank card stolen during the burglary was also used at a petrol garage in Sidley - CCTV from the garage later confirmed it was Larkin using the card. Larkin was ar
Emergency services were called to the A21 at Mountfield shortly after 6pm on April 25, 2020 following a collision involving a Vauxhall Adam driven by Myles Woollett, aged 22. He was seen driving recklessly at high speeds before attempting to overtake a vehicle. He lost control and collided with a stationary vehicle driven by Claudia-Rose Moor, aged 23. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and sadly died from her injuries two days later at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on April 27. At Lewes Crown Court on February 21 Woollett admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving to a passenger in his own vehicle, and was jailed for six years. He was disqualified from driving for seven years and was told he would need to take an extended retest before he would be allowed to obtain his licence. Woollett, of Butchers Lane, Mereworth, near Maidstone, had wanted to meet his cousin on the day and go for a drive. Video footage taken from his cousi
Two burglars who broke into properties in Wealden and Rother and hit a police car while trying to avoid being arrested have been jailed. They burgled properties in Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham, and Eridge Road, Groombridge. Justin Collins, 44, of no fixed abode and James Dunnett, 29, of Franklin Road, Penge, both pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, criminal damage, possession of a bladed weapon and driving while disqualified. Collins was given a six-year sentence at Brighton Crown Court for two counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage and driving while disqualified. Dunnett was sentenced to 32-months imprisonment at Brighton Magistrates Court for two counts of burglary and one count of possession of a bladed weapon. Police were called around 2.20pm on Tuesday, January 18 by a member of the public who had spotted some suspicious behaviour at a property in Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham. A blue Vauxhall Astra which was seen leaving the scene and around 6.20pm that evening hit ANPR cameras in Kent. Offi