Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in February

3.

Emergency services were called to the A21 at Mountfield shortly after 6pm on April 25, 2020 following a collision involving a Vauxhall Adam driven by Myles Woollett, aged 22. He was seen driving recklessly at high speeds before attempting to overtake a vehicle. He lost control and collided with a stationary vehicle driven by Claudia-Rose Moor, aged 23. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and sadly died from her injuries two days later at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on April 27. At Lewes Crown Court on February 21 Woollett admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving to a passenger in his own vehicle, and was jailed for six years. He was disqualified from driving for seven years and was told he would need to take an extended retest before he would be allowed to obtain his licence. Woollett, of Butchers Lane, Mereworth, near Maidstone, had wanted to meet his cousin on the day and go for a drive. Video footage taken from his cousi