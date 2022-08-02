Concerns over new parking system at Horsham supermarket

Shoppers visiting Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road say the new system is more time-consuming, wastes paper and can lead to unexpected ‘fines.’

Previously, shoppers picked up a ticket at a machine at the entrance to the car park, had it validated after shopping and re-inserted the ticket into the machine on leaving.

Now, after paying for their shopping, customers have to hand their shopping receipt to customer services who then issue a bar-coded ticket that needs to be inserted into a machine outside the store.

Concerns are being raised over a new parking system at Sainsbury's in Horsham

Parking is free if people spend more than £10 in the shop.

Some people say they have been surprised to find themselves later being issued with an £85 fine – despite scanning their bar-coded ticket.

Many have been sharing their experiences on social media.

One woman said: “You have to wait for staff to check your receipt and issue you with a further piece of paper, why not print a QR code onto the receipt if people spend over £10?”

She said she was surprised when she got a fine through the post, despite spending more than £35 in the store.

Others say the position of the parking validation machines close to the supermarket’s doors leads to crowding at busy times.

Another woman described the new system as ‘annoying’ and said: “I have done the machine every time but still got an £85 warning ticket! Now I get a receipt every time I go there just to be safe!”

Another said: “When you have followed the correct steps, this shouldn't happen. It's a stress no one needs.

"Sainsburys should help their customers fight unfair fines, loyalty goes both ways.

"It’s a system designed to find fault, like others have said, the QR code should be on the receipt.”

Some say they have started shopping at other supermarkets where it is easier to park.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “We recently reviewed our Sainsbury’s Horsham car parking system to make sure our customers can always get a space when shopping with us.