Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March 2024

Two men have been jailed following a complex, six-year money laundering investigation.Behrad Kazemi and Raj Nasta have been sentenced for a combined seven years' imprisonment after they received millions of pounds worth of payments for fake art.In April 2018, Sussex Police received fraud reports from a number of victims who had been cold called by a company called Asset Consulting Services and Treasury Asset Group.Their victims, the majority of whom were vulnerable and elderly, paid between £2,000 to £3,000 for a framed Dali picture.They were then encouraged to develop their portfolio and invest further monies into pictures by Pablo Picasso. The cost of the pictures ranged from £5,000 to £20,000 each.It was discovered that the pictures were not 'fine art', the signatures were not genuine and were in fact valued between £200 and £300.The investigation established that the calls to the victims had begun as far back as October 2016 and over 125 people were identified.Some of these victims had lost their life savings and had paid over £150,000. It was found that a number of victims did not know they had been victims until they were contacted by police.Officers executed a warrant in June 2018 on Kazemi's property in Crawley and he was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.Examination of his company and banking records showed that between October 2016 and June 2018 over £2.6 million had been received into the company bank accounts.The companies and the bank accounts were set up purely to process the money from the fraud victims and to disseminate it overseas and to third parties, one of these being Nasta.His company Zest2Recruitement operated out of Crawley and East Grinstead.After officers seized their phones, it was clear that both Kazemi and Nasta were a part of an organised crime group based overseas. The majority of the money Kazemi received was sent overseas.Kazemi was later charged with money laundering and Nasta was charged with money laundering and false accounting.