Premier Bond holder from West Sussex wins £1million in April prize draw

The West Sussex winner was one of two lucky bond holders to scoop the £1million prize.

The first winning bond, 112WT615892, was purchased by someone hailing from West Sussex in July 2006 as part of a holding of £49,995.

This makes them tenth West Sussex-based winner of the jackpot.

A Premium Bond holder from West Sussex has become a millionaire after hitting the jackpot in the National Savings & Investments' April 2022 prize draw. Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

The other winning bond, 117XT770430, comes from Hereford & Worcester. They hold the maximum bond of £50,000.

A total of 3,396,079 premium bond prizes were handed out in April's draw, totalling a value of £97,637,200.

As well as the two £1million jackpot winners, there were six winners of £100,000, 11 winners of the £50,000 prize, 23 of £25,000, 58 winners of £10,000 and 115 winners of the £5,000 prize.