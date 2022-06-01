Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in May

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the fifth month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
A Worthing pensioner, who sexually abused a 'very young girl', will spend four years in jail. Sussex Police said Michael Lamb, 76, has been found guilty of sexual assault by touching on a child under the age of 13, and causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity. Investigating officer Detective Constable Cheyne Garrett said: “The victim showed huge courage to come forward and report [this] which took place when she was a very young girl.” The victim first approached officers in January 2020, police said.Lamb, of Melrose Avenue, Worthing, was arrested and was later charged. He stood trial at Lewes Crown Court earlier this year where a jury found him guilty of all charges, and he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on May 5. Police confirmed that Lamb was imprisoned for four years and was put on the sex offenders register. The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which ‘forbids him from having unsupervised contact with children’. This also prevents Lamb from residing or working with children and young people, or approaching or talking with children
Derek Antwi, 29, of Upper Hollingdean Road in Brighton, pleaded guilty to a number of burglaries and robberies across the city, several committed while wearing clothes stolen from previous break-ins. His crime scenes were typified by muddy footprints with a Nike Airforce tread and multiple victims reported having Nike Airforce trainers stolen – including a pair of limited edition tan and blue Airforce 1s that were found in Antwi’s flat. Investigators also linked Antwi’s break-ins by a pattern of entering through the back of properties, smashing through patio doors and ransacking rooms in an untidy search for valuables. On Friday, December 10, police received a report of a burglary in Glendale Road, Brighton, in which a bank card was stolen. CCTV footage showed Antwi riding to three local stores, on a bicycle stolen from another Glendale Road address, where the card was used. The clothes Antwi wore in the footage, including Nike Airforce 1 trainers, were found in his possession when he was later arrested. On December 15, Antwi was again caught on CCTV climbing over a wall in Rothbury Road, wearing distinctive tan and blue Nike Airforce trainers that had been reported stolen from a property in Beechwood Road several days earlier. A bike was stolen from Rothbury Road, and the trainers were found at Antwi’s house when he was arrested. The following day, December 16, Antwi threatened to stab two residents of Silverdale Road after they disturbed him stealing two bicycles from their shed. On January 10, Antwi was chased away by residents of a property in Stanford Road, having stolen some trainers from a front doorstep and burgled a property next door. The incident was once again captured on CCTV, where Antwi was shown to be wearing clothes stolen from one of the houses. Antwi was arrested on January 18 following a report of two bikes worth £6,500 being stolen from a garage in Westbourne Gardens. When Antwi was arrested shortly after, he had a receipt from a pawnbrokers in his pocket showing he had sold
A man who breached a restraining order has been jailed for 12 months. Police were called to an address in Seaford Road, Crawley, on April 11 after receiving a report of a civil dispute involving two people. Officers attended and discovered one of the occupants was Maciej Grzebieniak, 31, of no fixed address. He had been given a five-year restraining order in February 2021 with a single condition not to contact a woman known to him – this was the other person present at the address. Grzebieniak was subsequently arrested and charged with breaching a restraining order. He pleaded guilty and at Lewes Crown Court on May 11, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.
