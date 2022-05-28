Man, 33, stabbed in serious assault in Horsham

Officers were called around 00.20am on Friday (May 27) to reports of a fight in Lower Barn Close.

Police said that, upon arrival, a 33-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody for questioning.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a serious assault in Horsham, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Police investigating the assault would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and ask nearby residents to check CCTV or doorbell cameras to see if they captured any relevant footage from the area, particularly a group of people running from the scene in the direction of Littlehaven railway station.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 17 of 27/05. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.