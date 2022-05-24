Two arrested after trying to break into village property near Horsham

Police say that a door was damaged during the attempted break-in at around 1.30 am in Centenary Road, Southwater.

They say that images were caught on a ring doorbell and that two males were arrested.

Officers say they think one of the males is linked to a burglary in Shipley Road, Southwater, at around 4am the same day when items including a laptop and financial cards were stolen.

Sussex Police

In a separate incident, a car was stolen when it was left unlocked with the keys inside it in Station Road, Horsham.

The theft happened between midday on May 20 and 7am the following day.

And police say that a BMW was stolen from The Castle, Horsham, at around 2.30am this morning (May 24).

Tools were stolen and damage was caused to two vans parked in Victoria Street, Horsham, between 4.30pm on May 20 and 8am on May 22.

Thieves stole both front and rear number plates from a BMW parked in Orchard Crescent, Faygate, between 10pm on May 22 and 7pm the following day.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in Tansy Mead, Storrington, overnight on May 20-21.

And a bike was stolen from the garage of a property in Reapers Close, Horsham, between 5.20pm and 5.35pm on May 21.

Meanwhile, headphones and some cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle in Honeysuckle Walk, Horsham.