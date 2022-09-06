Man arrested after forcing his way into Horsham house

Police say that the incident happened at a property in Littlehaven Lane, Horsham, at around 10pm on September 1.

In another incident, a window at a property in Carpenters Mead, Pulborough, was broken between 2.55pm and 3.55pm on September 4.

Meanwhile, officers say that an unsuccessful attempt was made to break into a property in Westward Lane, West Chiltington, at around 3.30-4am on July 25.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

A person was seen on ring doorbell footage entering a vehicle in St John’s Crescent, Broadbridge Heath, just before 4am on August 27.

Police say that fuel was stolen and damage caused to a vehicle parked in Worthing Road, Southwater, some time between August 13 and 14.