Man arrested for drink-driving following two-vehicle collision in Newick

A man has been arrested following a two-vehicle collision in Newick.
Sussex Police said the collision occurred in Goldbridge Road, Newick at around 1:15pm on Saturday (April 9).
No injuries were reported, police said.
Police arrested David Panting, 60, of Jubilee Road, Bexhill, and charged him with driving with 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.
Mr Panting has been released by Sussex Police on unconditional bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 28.
