Residents warned to keep dogs on leads after seal spotted on Eastbourne beach

Seals are not uncommon in the area, but local organisations were at hand to ensure that no harm came to the animal.

Residents were warned not to come to close to the animal and to ensure that any dogs are put on leads.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “A grey seal is enjoying the sun on Eastbourne seafront this morning.

Eastbourne residents have been urged to keep their distance after a seal was spotted on one of the town’s beaches this morning. SUS-221204-154351001

“It’s being monitored by the local animal charity East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service to make sure it’s ok.

“It is not injured, but to keep it safe please keep clear of it and put any dogs on leads if nearby.”

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service added, “We are working together with British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics to keep a grey seal safe on Eastbourne Beach this morning.

“The seal is fit and well and has now gone back into the water.

“If you see one on the beach please keep your distance and keep dogs under control. Thank you.”