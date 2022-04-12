Sussex charity launches clean energy cycle challenge to support those in poverty

Renewable World - based on Edward Street in Brighton - tackles poverty through renewable energy.

CEO Phil Brown told guests at the challenge launch, at Brighton’s i360 last week, that he has been ‘blown away by the passion and quality of his team’ working across the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has set an ambitious target to change the lives of 100,000 people worldwide by 2030. And it is hoping its big fundraiser to be held in June will raise thousands of pounds to help with its work.

Sussex charity cycle challenge 1. Pic by Graham Franks SUS-221204-115517001

It has been running since 2015 and has raised £430,000 for the charity, which is hoping for a record number of entrants this year.

Mr Brown said: “Earth Wind & Tyre is a fantastic event and we are incredibly grateful to all the cyclists who take part and our sponsors.

“It’s a 108-mile circular cycle which can be done in person, or it can be done virtually as well, so it is fully inclusive and open to everyone. The entrants will be using the energy in their legs, lungs and hearts to pedal the 108 miles and transform lives through the power of renewables.

“Access to affordable and reliable energy services is critical in empowering people in very poor areas to lift themselves out of poverty. This energy helps to keep homes smoke-free, raise people’s income, create time for education, and improve health. Access to clean energy literally can change lives.”

Sussex charity cycle challenge 2. Picture by Graham Franks SUS-221204-115548001

The cycle challenge celebrates renewable energy and the power it holds to make a difference to communities.

The event itself takes place on Saturday June 11 in Durham, including beautiful scenery and countryside. The route passes five onshore wind farms. But people in Sussex can sign up to the virtual challenge. You can complete the 108 miles at any time and any speed throughout the month of June.

Fundraising and Events Manager Emily Jesshope said: “We are a Brighton charity and we are very keen to attract people to take part from throughout Sussex.

“The Virtual Challenge is very flexible. The route can be completed in bite-sized chunks so you can adapt to your own cycling ability. We also have a distance tracking facility to log the number of miles, allowing your sponsors to follow your progress.

“There is also a corporate package for companies, and we would love to hear from any who want to take part. It’s great fun, raising money for a hugely important cause, and your fundraising will have a great impact on poor communities.”

The launch also saw a first for Brighton’s iconic i360 as Neil Laughton and Mark Newman rode Penny Farthings around the pod. Neil set three Guinness World Records for riding a Penny Farthing without using his hands - 23 mins, 23 secs; Furthest distance in an hour - 26.0 km and Fastest average speed over 100m - 29.6 kph. Mark is a tour guide at the Penny Farthing Club.

For more details - and to sign up to Earth Wind & Tyre 2022 - go, to www.renewable-world.org/fundraise/challenge-events/earth-wind-tyre/

Have you read? Popular bluebell wood walk will support Sussex charities