Man arrested in Crowborough on suspicion of ramming two police vehicles

Sussex Police tracked down a car that they said failed to stop for officers on London Road, Crowborough, just before midnight on Thursday, December 9.

With the assistance of Kent Police and a police helicopter, Sussex officers said they found the vehicle and followed it to Edenbridge, Kent, where a man was arrested early on Friday, December 10.

The man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police, and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Sussex Police said there were no injuries caused in the incident.