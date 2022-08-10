Man charged with drug offences in Crawley after officers seize several wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in stop-and-search

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers were conducting proactive patrols in the Green Lane area of the town on Monday, August 1 when they witnessed some suspicious behaviour.

They conducted a stop-and-search under the Misuse of Drugs Act in nearby Hollybush Road and seized several wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, Sussex Police added.

Police said Pritesh Nayee, 23 and of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 3, where he pleaded not guilty, Sussex Police added. Police said he was released on conditional court bail to next appear before the court on August 31.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said: “We are committed to disrupting the production, supply and distribution of harmful drugs in our community. We continue to have officers proactively patrolling areas of our town to identify any suspicious or concerning behaviour.

“If you have any concerns or information, please contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”