Man charged with serious assault and drugs offences in Hastings

Police said Abdirahim Elmi, 24, a property manager of Willesden Lane, Kilburn, London, was arrested by police investigating a report of an assault in Church Road, St Leonards, on January 19, 2022 which left a woman with significant facial injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “As police enquiries into the assault progressed, officers identified links with county drugs lines running between London, Eastbourne and Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Working closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Op Orochi team, officers arrested Elmi and a subsequent search of a property found 2kg of suspected Class A drugs valued between £60,000 and £70,000, and around £5,000 in cash.

Police

“The drugs and cash were seized and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of grievous bodily harm (wounding) with intent and being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.”

Police said Elmi appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 3) and has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court on March 31.

A 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.