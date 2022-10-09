Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man found with serious injuries after 'disturbance' on East Sussex street

A man was found with serious injuries after reports of a disturbance at a property in Peacehaven, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 2:55 pm

Police officers were called to Southview Road just before 1am (Sunday, October 9).

They were called to a ‘report of a disturbance at a property’, police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson added: “On arrival, officers found a man outside the property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Most Popular

Police officers were called to Southview Road in Peacehaven just before 1am on Sunday (October 9).

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"A man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody. Officers will be remaining at the scene whilst initial enquiries continue.”

See also: Peter Tobin: The serial killer who lived in Sussex and linked with disappearance of women from Polegate and Eastbourne

East Sussex woman reported missing - Dial 999 if you see her

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police officers were called to Southview Road in Peacehaven just before 1am on Sunday (October 9).
Police officers were called to Southview Road in Peacehaven just before 1am on Sunday (October 9).