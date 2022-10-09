Police officers were called to Southview Road just before 1am (Sunday, October 9).

They were called to a ‘report of a disturbance at a property’, police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson added: “On arrival, officers found a man outside the property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police officers were called to Southview Road in Peacehaven just before 1am on Sunday (October 9).

"A man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody. Officers will be remaining at the scene whilst initial enquiries continue.”

