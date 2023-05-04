A man who subjected his partner to controlling and coercive behaviour – and threatened her with a knife – has been jailed, according to Sussex Police.

Simeon Harry, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour – spanning 18-months – and threatening another person with a knife in a private place, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said he was sentenced to 42-months’ imprisonment when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on March 30, 2023. He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order preventing future contact with the victim.

Detailing the nature of the offences, a police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Peacehaven on September 2, 2022. A woman at the address reported being threatened by Simeon Harry, who had fled the scene.

“Officers spoke to the woman, aged 22, in more depth and she revealed a history of coercive and controlling behaviour from Harry spanning 18-months.

“She spoke of how she wasn’t allowed out of the property on her own and felt isolated from friends and family. She said she was frightened of Harry and his behaviour, particularly since she became pregnant.”

Police launched an investigation and Harry was arrested. He was immediately recalled to prison for a ‘breach of previous licence conditions’, which included not to contact the victim, police said.

Investigator Michelle Mitham, of the safeguarding investigations unit, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to commend the bravery of the victim in reporting Harry’s behaviour to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“It takes tremendous courage to stand up against someone who has displayed such controlling behaviour for such a long period of time, and especially when you’re so fearful of them.

“Coercive and controlling behaviour is a form of domestic abuse and has a devastating impact on the lives of victims, and their families and friends. As a force, we are absolutely committed to combating violence against women and girls, bringing perpetrators to justice and safeguarding their victims.”

To report incidents of crime, contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Victims of domestic abuse can also access support from a number of other organisations. Click here for more details.

