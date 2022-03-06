Man ‘repeatedly kicked in the head’ by cyclist in Eastbourne

Officers said the 56-year-old victim was walking on the pavement near the ATS garage in Langney Rise when a cyclist rode by and ‘clipped’ into him at around 2.45pm on February 24.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The cyclist then got into a verbal altercation with the victim and started pushing him.

Police

“He then pushed him to the ground, and kicked him repeatedly in the head, smashing his glasses.

“He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“The suspect was riding a grey mountain bike and is white, aged about 18, 5’10” and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark trousers.”

PC Jon Dixon said, “At the time of the incident the victim said the road was busy with traffic, so we would like to hear from anyone who saw this happen.

“Please contact us if you can help our investigation.”