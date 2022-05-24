Man left with life-threatening injuries following Crowborough car crash

Sussex Police said a blue Volkswagen Golf collided with a black BMW near to the junction with Church Road on Crowborough Hill at around 4.25pm on Monday (May 23).

Following the collision, the 24-year-old male driver of the blue Volkswagen was taken to hospital by air ambulance, with what police thought to be serious life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed these injuries are no longer life threatening injuries – but the driver remains in hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg – police said.

The road was closed by police for around seven-hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Police said they are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation, to report it to them by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Marchwood.