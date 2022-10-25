Officers explained that they received a report of items being stolen from a Tesco Express in Seaside at around 10.45pm and a man being robbed of his shopping in nearby Channel View Road, at the junction of Wannock Road, shortly afterwards on September 8.

Police said they would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to a robbery and shoplifting.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police investigating both matters believe the man pictured could assist with their ongoing enquires and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.“Information can be passed to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1418 of 08/09. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Picture from Sussex Police

