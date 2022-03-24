Man sentenced for child sex offences in East Grinstead

Sussex Police has reported that James Doyle, 36, of Bear Lane, Hare Hatch, Reading, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday, March 3, having was previously convicted of two counts of sexual activity with the girl, then aged under 13, in East Grinstead some years ago.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to run for ten years on his release, severely restricting his access to girls under 16 and to digital communications devices.

Detective Constable Rees Hopcraft of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said Doyle 'systematically exploited her for his own gratification'.

James Doyle, 36, of Bear Lane, Hare Hatch, Reading, who sexually assaulted a girl in East Grinstead, is now starting a nine-year prison sentence following a Sussex Police investigation. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"As soon as this was reported to us we took action and Doyle is no longer in a position to act in this predatory way against other children."

For information on how to report concerns about sexual exploitation of children and the support that is available, see the Sussex Police website.

