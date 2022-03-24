Mr Burr is collecting kids' football tops to send to Romania, as a group has been set up using football to help kids struggling mentally and physically coming to terms with the humanitarian disaster.

The football shirts donation will try to give some form of normality into the children’s lives and the group is helping over 100 kids, but more are arriving every hour.

A man walks the site of a rocket explosion where a shopping mall used to be in Kyiv, Ukraine. More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24. (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

The charity is looking for football shirt sizes for ages 4 to 16 and any footie tops from any team are welcomed.

Mr Burr will be supported by Medics 4 Medics/Bridge over Borders, who are a group of Polish and British medical professionals and citizens (based in the UK and Poland) who are responding to the refugee and casualty crisis that has developed in Poland and Ukraine as the result of war.

The group have separated there supplies requests into two categories:

Tier one medical supplies for the immediate control of bleeding and prevention of shock. These are immediately lifesaving items and include Blast Dressings, Israeli Dressings, Olaes Dressings, Haemostatic dressings (for example Celox, HemCon and QuikClot) Combat Application Tourniquets, Chest Seals and Foil Blankets.

Some of these Items are expensive but even one dressing could be the difference between life and death.

Tier two medical supplies/equipment which contribute to ongoing care – so effectively everything else.

For example, ordinary dressings (all sizes), surgical tape, normal saline, gauze swabs, Elastoplast tape, eye pads, triangular bandages, crepe bandages, conforming bandages, latex free gloves (all sizes), wound cleansing wipes, Burns dressings (eg Burn Soothe) Finger Pulse Oximeter’s, Stethoscopes, Blood pressure monitors, pen torches, hand held suction devices, Oropharyngeal Airways, Oxygen masks and tubing, Bag valve Mask devices, bottles of normal saline, eye wash to name a few.

Ambulance crews and the Polish consulate would like to ask people to check first aid kits for out-of-date items (with permission where required). Out of date stock can still be helpful.

Drugs are not on the list due to the possibility of language misinterpretation - Normal Saline (NaCl) is the exception as NaCl is universally recognised.