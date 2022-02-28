Man sought following robbery attempt in Chichester

Police are investigating an attempted robbery around 11.15pm in College Lane, Chichester, on Tuesday, February 8 have released an e-fit of a suspect they wish to speak with.

A woman was pushed over by a man who tried to grab her handbag but was able to get away.

Police would like to hear from anybody who recognises the suspect or who witnessed the assault to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial 736 of 09/02

Police have said the suspect was last seen walking down Connolly Way.

A spokesman for Sussex Police: "He is described as being aged around late thirties and was wearing a grey sports baseball cap, so the top half of his face was slightly hidden and he had a red mark on the left side of his lip like a cold sore.

"Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

