Man sought over indecent behaviour in front of two young girls on Crawley buses

Police said the first incident happened at 4.05pm on Wednesday, June 29 on the number 3 bus as it passed through Gossops Green.

The suspect acted indecently in the presence of the passenger, who was not touched and was able to get off the bus, police added.

Police said the second was at 4.50pm on Saturday, July 2 as the number 3 bus passed though Pound Hill.

Sussex Police are seeking the identity of a man in connection with reports of indecency in the presence of two young girls on two buses in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The suspect again acted indecently and touched the leg of the passenger with his hand but she was able to remove herself from the bus safely, police added.

Both incidents are believed to involve the same man, who is unknown to either of the victims and had seated himself near them, police added.

Detective Constable James Butcher said: "These incidents were very distressing for the victims but they were able to promptly report what had happened. They and their parents are being supported by our officers as we continue to investigate.

"The behaviour of this man is very concerning, causing clear alarm and distress. He is described as being aged in his late 20s or early 30s, with a beard, wearing a light blue/grey coloured 'Hoodrich' hooded tracksuit and carrying a small suitcase, with extended carrying handles.

"Anyone who recognises him, who has witnessed any similar suspicious behaviour locally or has any other information, is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1093 of 29/06."