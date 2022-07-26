Man ‘verbally abused and assaulted’ at petrol station in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was ‘verbally abused and assaulted’ at a petrol station in Hollier’s Hill, Bexhill.

Police said the victim drove onto the forecourt in Ninfield Road at about 9.20am on Thursday, July 21.

The victim found a lorry parked in front of petrol pumps and was verbally abused and assaulted after asking the driver to move, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A lorry was parked in front of several petrol pumps and victim asked the driver if the vehicle could be moved.

"The suspect then verbally abused the victim before assaulting him. He had to seek medical treatment at hospital for his injuries.”

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any dashcam footage of it.

Any information can be reported to the police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 985 of 21/07.