Man wanted in connection with Worthing bowling alley assault

A group of youths were reported to be behaving antisocially – amounting to a public order offence – at the premises in Marine Parade around 8.30pm on Friday, March 25.
Following this, they were approached by an unknown man, who assaulted one of them.
The man pictured may hold vital information about the incident.
If you recognise this man, or if this is you, please contact police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220053765.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.