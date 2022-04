They finally secured their escape from the Isthmian premier and elevation to the National South with a 2-0 success at Bowers and Pitsea. Photographer Mike Gunn was there for Worthing FC and you can see his pictures of the celebrations - and some of the action that preceded it - on this page and the ones linked. Here is our report on Worthing getting the title won and here is what club owner George Dowell said after the prize was confirmed.