Sussex Police officers are appealing for information to find Glenn Waters, 36, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Waters, formerly of Southwick, was serving a ten-week prison sentence for assault on a woman in Sussex, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “He was released on licence but this was revoked following a report by the probation service.

Police officers are appealing for information to find Glenn Waters, 36, who is wanted on recall to prison. Photo: Sussex Police

“Officers are now seeking to locate Waters, who they also wish to speak to in connection with separate reports of assaults occasioning actual bodily harm on May 25 and July 1.”

It is believed Waters has links to the Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing areas, police said.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1504 of 20/05/2022.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.