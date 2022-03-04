Man with strong links to Arun area and Brighton wanted on recall to prison

A man with strong links to the Arun area and Brighton is wanted on a recall to prison by Sussex Police.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 4th March 2022, 6:22 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 6:36 pm

Sussex Police said Robert Cox, 36, was released part way through a 32-month sentence for burglary but is now sought for breaching the terms of his release license.

Sussex Police said Robert is known to have strong links to the Arun area, particularly in Nutbourne and Littlehampton, but is believed to be spending time in Brighton.

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Robert Cox, 36, who is wanted on a recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who sees him, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 509 of 25/02.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ THIS: Covid-19 cases drop again in Brighton and Hove