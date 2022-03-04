Aldingbourne

AL/10/22/PL: Boundary wall to Nyton House, Nyton Road, Westergate. Part demolition of boundary wall to form new access to existing site. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development and affects the setting of a Listed Building.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

Y/10/22/PL: Land to the south of Ford Lane and east of North End Road, Yapton. Erection of 15 No dwellings (including 4 No affordable units) with associated access, parking, landscaping, drainage and public open space (additional units to those approved under application Y/123/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building, affects the character & appearance of the Church Lane Conservation area, affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. Photo: Google Maps.

AW/42/22/T: 64 The Drive. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) - Crown reduction to height 7m and spread 5.5m. 1 No. Oak tree (T2) - Crown reduction to height 7.5m and spread 5.5m.

AW/44/22/HH: 40 Barrack Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and replace conservatory flat roof.

AW/45/22/HH: 36 Lincoln Avenue. Installation of a modular ramp system to provide disabled access to the property.

AW/46/22/HH: 53 Gossamer Lane. Single storey rear extension.

AW/48/22/HH: 85 Lincoln Avenue. Conversion of first floor loft space with front facing dormer extension.

AW/50/22/T: 11 Hunters Close. 1 No. Tillia tree - Crown reduction to leave height 8m and spread 5m.

AW/52/22/T: 70 The Drive. Various works to 2 No. Oak trees.

Angmering

A/24/22/HH: Ground Floor Flat, Marino, High Street. Change of use of external shed/ storage to habitable room. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/26/22/HH: Creston, Honey Lane. Single storey rear pitched roof extension.

A/27/22/HH: 4 Weavers Hill. Creation of hard standing parking space in the front garden.

A/31/22/HH: Cocoa Cottage, 6 Arundel Road. Installation of a front porch.

Arundel

AB/21/22/HH: 55 Fitzalan Road. Single storey rear extension. Front and rear facing flat roof dormers and porch to front.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/14/22/PL: Land rear of Cedar End, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. 1 No. 5 bed detached bungalow with new vehicular access. This application is within CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

BN/16/22/PL: Land to the rear of Clare Court, 67 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Erection of 4 No dwellings with associated car parking. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BN/19/22/T: 12 Holmdale, Eastergate. 1 No. Oak tree - reduce overhang by 2-3m to leave lateral spread approx. 12m.

BN/20/22/HH: Ridgeways, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single-storey side / rear extension with detached garage.

Bersted

BE/15/22/PO: Flat 11 Dove Court, Sherewood Road, Bognor Regis. Application to modify a Section 52 Agreement from 1987 and linked to planning permission BE/137/86 in order to change the occupations allowed from 26 Sheltered units and 1 Wardens unit to 27 Sheltered units.

Bognor Regis

BR/38/22/PL: 18-20 London Road. Part conversion and extension of existing building to provide 6 additional storeys over existing rooftop, to provide for up to 104 No student residential units, with access from Bedford Street, associated servicing and ancillary accommodation, entrance and staircore extension to existing building to provide access from Bedford Street. (Resubmission of scheme approved under reference BR/270/18/PL). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and may affect the character and appearance of nearby conservation areas. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/34/22/HH: 29 Madeira Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

BR/46/22/T: 43B Pevensey Road. Remove 4 lower limbs of 1 No. Corsican Pine tree.

East Preston

EP/19/22/HH: 52 The Roystons. Single storey rear extension, revised dormer and raised garage roof.

EP/21/22/HH: 35 The Ridings. Readvertisement due to Substitute plans for the proposed and existing elevations and proposed floorplans due to inaccuracies in the originals Installation of front dormer.

Felpham

FP/24/22/HH: 11 Wordsworth Gardens. Single storey rear extension with roof light.

FP/25/22/HH: 49 Minton Road. Removal of existing conservatory, installation of new front glazed canopy, cladding of front elevation and replacement windows.

FP/30/22/T: 47 Roundle Avenue. Fell 1 No. Populus tree.

Ferring

FG/5/22/PL: 17 Foamcourt Waye. Variation of Condition following grant of FG/42/18/HH relating to Condition Nos 2 - approved plans and 3 - materials & finishes.

FG/28/22/HH: 9 Chalet Road. Single storey side extension including demolition of existing garage.

FG/30/22/HH: 11A The Grove. Replace front window with bow window.

FG/36/22/HH: 166 Littlehampton Road. Two storey side extension, single storey front extension and new entrance and new vehicular access.

Kingston

K/6/22/PL: 47 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of a detached dwelling and integral garage (resubmission following K/51/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

K/7/22/HH: 28 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Alteration of dormer to north elevation.

K/8/22/HH: The Poynings, Middle Way, East Preston. Single storey rear extension.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: World Book Day 2022: Bognor children mark 25th anniversary of celebration of books and reading >>>

Littlehampton

LU/35/22/PL: The Nelson Hotel, 61 Pier Road. Alterations to elevations, rear extension and replacement of existing various roofs with new flat roof at second floor to provide refurbished and extended bar, restaurant, function room and guest accommodation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is not CIL liable as other development.

LU/51/22/HH: 4 The Estuary. Erection of single storey rear extension.

LU/53/22/PL: 215 & 215A Timberleys. Single storey rear extension to 215 Timberleys and single storey rear extension to proposed new dwelling at 215A Timberleys (approved under application reference LU/350/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/19/22/HH: Hillcrest, 5 West Close. Single storey rear and side extension and, alterations to existing fenestration.

Pagham

P/22/22/PL: Land West of Hook Lane. Variation of condition 1 imposed under P/132/20/PL relating to approved plans.

P/27/22/HH: West Wing, Neals Farm House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Single storey rear extension. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building.

P/28/22/L: West Wing, Neals Farm House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension.

P/21/22/HH: 123 West Front Road. Construction of new single storey outbuilding to house art and craft studio.

P/25/22/HH: 29 Harbour View Road. Removal of existing detached garage and erection of detached annexe ancillary to the main dwelling.

P/26/22/HH: 123 West Front Road. Single storey front extension, incorporating demolition of existing lean-to.

P/29/22/HH: 2 Payne Close. Single storey side extension

P/31/22/HH: 9 Downlands Close. Single storey rear extension.

P/32/22/HH: 16 Spinnaker View. Single storey rear conservatory.

Rustington

R/25/22/HH: 82 North Lane. Proposed 2nd floor and installation of a car port to front.

R/27/22/HH: West Hayne, 19 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Installation of a detached garage.

Walberton

WA/15/22/PL: Walberton Park, The Street. Removal of the existing tiles, battens and felt of the west wing roof and replace with new (like for like). This application is on CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation area and affect the setting of a Listed Building.

WA/16/22/L: Walberton Park, The Street. Listed Building consent for the removal of the existing tiles, battens and felt of the west wing roof and replace with new (like for like). The roof will be rebuilt in a similar construction, utilising similar materials. New materials will be sourced to match the existing style, colour.

WA/20/22/PL: Fleurie Lake Lane (former Star Plants Nursery), Lake Lane, Barnham. Variation of condition 2 imposed under WA/75/20/PL relating to approved plans.

WA/19/22/HH: 13 Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane. Installation of a modular ramp to provide disabled access.

Yapton

Y/10/22/PL: Land to the south of Ford Lane and east of North End Road. Erection of 15 No dwellings (including 4 No affordable units) with associated access, parking, landscaping, drainage and public open space (additional units to those approved under application Y/123/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building, affects the character & appearance of the Church Lane Conservation area, affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

---

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.