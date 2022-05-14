Sussex Police said officers were called to New Road, Hellingly just after 11.10am on Saturday (May 14).

They were responding to a report of a body in the water, police said.

In a statement just after 4.30pm, a spokesman added: "The man unfortunately was pronounced dead the scene.

Sussex Police said officers were called to New Road, Hellingly just after 11.10am. Photo: Dan Jessup

"New Road is currently closed while emergency services remain at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s office has been informed."

A man's body has been recovered from a stream in Hellingly, East Sussex. Photo: Dan Jessup