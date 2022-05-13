Number of attacks on emergency service workers is on the rise in East Sussex

Sussex Police figures have revealed how many emergency service workers were attacked in 2019, 2020 and 2021 across East Sussex.

In 2019 the total number of assaults – which includes incidents that didn’t result in injuries – was 272. This rose to 287 in 2020 and rise again in 2021 to 314.

Looking at the result of the assaults, 2019 and 2020 saw 62 per cent of assaults end in the individual being charged.

Sussex Police

However, in 2021 this dropped to 50 per cent – so the number of assaults is rising but the number of people being charged is dropping.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 came into force in November 2018. The maximum imprisonment was 12 months and/or a fine. However, in July 2020 the government started looking into doubling this maximum penalty to two years. In September 2020, the government announced that it will bring forward legislation to increase the maximum penalty for assaulting an emergency worker from 12 months to two years.