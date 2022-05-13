Sussex residents urged to nominate charities for £1,000 reward

For the fourth year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1 million to charities with the return of its Movement for Good Awards.

The group said 500 charities around the UK will receive £1,000 during the campaign.

A Benefact Group spokesperson said since the initiative began in 2019, around 10,000 Sussex residents have nominated causes they care about, leading to the Movement for Good Awards gifting £33,000 to charities across the county.

Charities including The Grace Eyre Foundation, The Early Birth Association and Worthing Women’s Aid were amongst the beneficiaries last year following overwhelming public support.

The first 250 winners will be announced in June with the other charities being confirmed in September.

The group said winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the better chance it has of being selected.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said, “We were thrilled to receive so many nominations from the public last year and this year we are encouraging even more people to nominate a good cause they love.”

The group said a further 120 £1,000 grants will be given away in December while £500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year.