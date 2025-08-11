Men plead guilty to killing sheep with explosive ‘bangers’ on South Downs

Two men charged with killing a sheep on the South Downs in 2023 with explosive ‘bangers’ have pleaded guilty at court, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Leighton Ashby, 31, of Beckett Road in Ashford, Kent, and Oakley Hollands, 20, of Mussenden Lane in Horton Kirby, Kent, drove up to a field near Ditchling Beacon on the evening of Thursday, November 2, 2023, and began chasing sheep.

Sussex Police said the pair caught one sheep and violently assaulted it, using explosive ‘bangers’ to cause catastrophic injuries to the animal.

The force said footage of Ashby carrying out the attack was found on Hollands’ phone, as well as videos of an unidentified person attacking both live and deceased animals.

Police said the sheep’s ear tags were also found in a property nearby, understood to have been taken from the scene by Ashby.

The attack was reported to Sussex Police on November 7, 2023.

Sussex Police said both men were swiftly arrested on November 8, 2023, and subsequently charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 7, both men pleaded guilty and were released on bail pending sentencing in October.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “This was an appalling act of cruelty on a defenceless animal, filmed by the perpetrators for their own gratification.

“A thorough investigation was conducted as soon as a report was received and we have worked with local farmers and the wider community to offer reassurance and advice.

“We remain committed to protecting our rural communities and will continue to work with our partners to clamp down on rural crime.”