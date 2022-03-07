Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3566: Broxmead Farm, Broxmead Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed engineering works and extensive native planting scheme to facilitate the creation of a grass training and exercise arena, together with facilities for an elite show jumping horse breeding program requiring a new barn construction and additional paddocks. The grading works will be completed using 37833m3 of clean inert soils/materials to the farm. Construction access is proposed via an existing access from the southbound carriageway of the A23. Additional supporting documents received 03.12.2021 and 03.03.2021 to include updated ecological reports and arboricultural report, updated flood risk assessment, highways technical note and additional certificate B.

DM/22/0627: Sunbury, Sparks Lane, Cuckfield. Two car garage with roof space storage, PV panels to south side roof and roll up steel doors with vehicle access via existing crossover.

DM/21/4090: Hatchgate Cottage, Hatchgate Lane, Cuckfield. (Amended redline plan received 07.02.2022) Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 8 houses with access from Hatchgate Lane and associated parking and landscaping. Photo: Google Maps.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0305: 35 Park Road. 1 x Apple tree - removal, 1 x Prunus - Fell.

DM/22/0591: 13 Highlands Drive. Double storey side extension (over garage and infill between garage and house) and rear single storey extension.

DM/22/0623: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Construction of 3 no. dwellings.

DM/22/0650: 2 Adur Road. Variation of Condition 1 relating to DM/21/4223, to alter the approved drawing with 6m width dormer to an 8.5m rear dormer as per original submission.

DM/22/0653: 24 The Gilligans. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0671: 19 Woodcrest Road. Single storey rear/side extension and two Velux roof windows to the rear.

DM/22/0692: 92 Royal George Road. Single storey side and rear extension with high performance flat roof and glass roof lanterns.

DM/22/0724: Conifers, Birchwood Grove Road. Macrocarpus - Reduction of lower limbs back in to canopy.

Cuckfield

DM/21/4090: Hatchgate Cottage, Hatchgate Lane. (Amended redline plan received 07.02.2022) Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 8 houses with access from Hatchgate Lane and associated parking and landscaping.

DM/22/0635: Willowdene, Broad Street. Change of use of external outbuilding (garage) for use as home office space. New doors and windows and Velux rooflights to roof.

DM/22/0652: Chasemore, Ockenden Lane. Variation of condition 1 and 3 relating to DM/20/4182 to allow for change in materials and relocation of Velux roof lights.

DM/22/0656: 16 Ledgers Meadow. Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension with internal alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0561: Retford, London Road. Conversion of existing garage (with demolition of half the existing and a re-build in cavity construction) into living space. Rear ground floor and first floor infill extension. Replacement windows. New widened access, 2.2m fence and security gate.

DM/22/0581: Land To The East Of Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Relocation on Garage of plot 1 and slight re-design to accommodate a first floor within the roof void (of that previously approved under DM/17/4280).

DM/22/0626: Block D, East Grinstead House, Wood Street. Retrospective planning permission for a wooden bin store enclosure.

DM/22/0629: Coles Estate Agents, 18 High Street. Combine the existing units and change use from storage to class E. New shopfront design and opening by-folding windows.

DM/22/0663: 1 And 2 Orchard Farm Cottages, Holtye Road. Loft conversion with front and rear dormers, single storey rear extension and part front extension.

Hassocks

DM/22/0376: 1 Parklands Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0625: 8 Bonny Wood Road. Dormer extension to rear roof slope.

DM/22/0645: 16 Damian Way. First floor extension increasing size of master bedroom. Raising rear part of existing flat roof to garage to facilitate partial conversion.

DM/22/0680: 34 Mackie Avenue. Proposed single storey rear infill extension.

DM/22/0702: 31 London Road. Two storey extension to rear over existing single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/21/3803: The Lodge, Bennetts Rise. Continued use of building as an office building (Use Class E).

DM/22/0492: 2 The Spinney, Eastern Road. Construction of 1 no. four bedroom detached dwelling.

DM/22/0516: 21 Lucastes Avenue. (T1) Cypress - Fell. (T2) Cherry Tree - Crown lift to 3m above ground level and crown reduce by 2.5m from east side.

DM/22/0630: Auckland Place, 141 - 147 Western Road. Erection of an additional level (3rd Floor) and reconfiguration of 2nd Floor of that previously approved under DM/20/0730, to provide an additional 4 Flats.

DM/22/0638: 6 Sylvan Close. First floor side extension.

DM/22/0641: 21 Robertson Drive. Single storey pitched roof extension.

DM/22/0651: 101 Penland Road. First floor side extension.

DM/22/0657: 44 College Road. Loft conversion with side dormer.

DM/22/0675: Oakwood Court, Amberley Close. T1 - Wellingtonia - Remove major deadwood.

DM/22/0705: 1 The Paddocks. Single storey flat roof rear extension with a lantern style rooflight, high level window to side wall and new external side door to match existing.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0519: Land To The East Of Freshfield Lane, Danehill. The erection of an Agricultural Barn 15 meters in length, 10 meters in width and height to the eaves of 7.9 meters, plus private track and turning area from existing access point to Freshfield Lane. The purpose of the barn is for hay storage and feed for livestock together with secure storage of agricultural plant machinery in connection with land maintenance.

DM/22/0662: Orchard House, Wyatts Lane. Single storey side extension with flat roof to match existing rear extension.

DM/22/0670: Briar Patch, Chapel Lane. 1x Maple and 1x Birch to remove.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0296: 106 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Enlarge the rear existing dormer and installation of a smoke vent window to the rear roof. Amended plans received 4/2/2022 reducing size of dormer window.

DM/22/0409: 15 Randiddles Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed field shelter for the protection of sheep, storage of feed and related equipment.

DM/22/0642: Northbrooks, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of one building and land within its curtilage from an agricultural use to a use falling within Class C3 (as a dwelling-house), together with building operations reasonably necessary to convert the building.

DM/22/0660: 33 Weald Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension with a terrace to the rear.

DM/22/0690: Garden House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Pinnoak - reduce height by 5m to stabilise the tree.

DM/22/0706: 9 Chestnut Grove, Hurstpierpoint. First floor in-fill side and front extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/0639: 112 The Welkin. Single-storey ground floor extension.

DM/22/0683: Mid Sussex District Council, Tollgate Car Park, Tollgate, Lindfield. Tree 07N8 Thuja Plicata (located north eastern corner of car park behind medical centre) remove stems/branches from base of tree, Crown lift remaining canopy to a height of approximately 2.5m from ground level and cut back from fence and roof to achieve a clearance of approximately 0.5-1.0m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0655: Rock Lodge Cottage, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Two storey extension to side of Rock Lodge Cottage following partial removal of existing dwelling.

Slaugham

DM/21/3853: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. Single storey kitchen extension with terrace over on East elevation. Replace sash window with doorway and new porch to the east elevation. The removal of the back of house block to the north and bringing out of the existing wall. New sash window to north elevation of East block. Replace long window in south elevation with French doors and replace a second window in South elevation with French doors with sidelights. Install a new conservation rooflight. Install a new sash window at first floor level on West elevation. Externally remove a section of garden brick wall and re-landscape to the east. Amended plans received 4/3/2022 revised plans addressing the concerns of the Conservation Officer.

DM/21/3860: Slaugham Park House, Slaugham Park. Single storey kitchen extension with terrace over on East elevation. Replace sash window with doorway and new porch to the east elevation. The removal of the back of house block to the north and bringing out of the existing wall. New sash window to north elevation of East block. Replace long window in south elevation with French doors and replace a second window in South elevation with French doors with sidelights. Install a new conservation rooflight. Install a new sash window at first floor level on West elevation. Externally remove a section of garden brick wall and re-landscape to the east. Amended plans received 4/3/2022 revised plans addressing the concerns of the Conservation Officer.

DM/22/0501: The Old Rectory, Staplefield Road. Proposed construction of an agricultural/garden store.

DM/22/0567: Stanbridge Barn, Stanbridges, Stanbridge Lane, Staplefield. Retrospective application for the extension of stables to allow for the addition of 7 stables (making 12 in total), relocation of the horse walker and the provision of a storage building to replace the two unauthorised containers on the site. Amendment to planning approval DM/19/1295.

DM/22/0646: Truckers Hatch, Horsham Road, Handcross. Erection of single storey link extension.

Turners Hill

DM/22/0381: 1 Mountfield Court, Lion Lane. Common Ash (T001) x1 Fell and Remove Stump and Plum Tree (T002) x1 Fell and Remove Stump.

DM/22/0545: Worth School, Worth Abbey, Paddockhurst Road. Alterations to the second floor of the main teaching block from a library to 6 no. teaching spaces. Replacement of clerestory windows and all windows to the main teaching block, the addition of new reverse dormer full height windows, the replacement skylights, installation of roof ventilation cowls, and alterations to the entrance of Butler House.

DM/22/0676: The Rheedings, East Street. Single storey rear extension with first floor balcony and spiral staircase.

Twineham

DM/22/0502: Hickstead Place, London Road, Hickstead. Removal two existing stables ranges and replace with a new equestrian barn.

Worth

DM/21/3805: Barbour Drive, Copthorne. Construction of a building falling within Use Class B8 (storage and distribution) including ancillary offices, associated hard and soft landscaping, parking, access and ancillary works. (Additional information received on the 2nd March in response to the consultation comments).

DM/22/0589: Greenhedges, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Demolition of remainder of existing dwelling and construction of a replacement two-storey, 4no. bedroom dwelling.

DM/22/0624: 1 Bricklands, Crawley Down. Single storey side and rear extension, and rendering of the front elevation.

DM/22/0661: Woodside Service Station, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Removal of an existing canopy and installation of a new canopy for the purposes of car washing/valeting.

DM/22/0693: 2 Grange Road, Crawley Down. Single storey rear extension with internal alterations, new first floor window at rear and removal of chimney breast.

