Sussex Police are pleased to reported that Leanne, who had been reported missing from Portslade yesterday (Thursday, March 3), has been found safe.

The 15-year-old girl was located in the early hours of Friday morning (March 4).

A missing teenager from Portslade has been found safe by Sussex Police

Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.