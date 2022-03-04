Call 999 if you see this wanted man in East Sussex - £1,000 reward offered

A reward of £1,000 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest of a wanted East Sussex man.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:31 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:32 am

Ryan Mclean, 38, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27).

Sussex Police said a 29-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked in South Street.

Detectives have offered a reward of £1,000 for information that leads to Mclean's 'arrest and conviction'.

Ryan Mclean, 38, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade. Photo: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: "Anybody who sees him, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin."

