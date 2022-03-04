Ryan Mclean, 38, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27).
Sussex Police said a 29-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked in South Street.
Detectives have offered a reward of £1,000 for information that leads to Mclean's 'arrest and conviction'.
A police spokesperson said: "Anybody who sees him, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin."
Have you read?: Amazing response from community after Portslade business launches collection for Ukraine