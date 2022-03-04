Ryan Mclean, 38, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade on Sunday (February 27).

Sussex Police said a 29-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked in South Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives have offered a reward of £1,000 for information that leads to Mclean's 'arrest and conviction'.

Ryan Mclean, 38, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Portslade. Photo: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said: "Anybody who sees him, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin."