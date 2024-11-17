Missing woman from Chichester found ‘safe and well’

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:35 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 17:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A missing woman from Chichester has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police.

Lorraine was first reported missing by police on October 30.

The force have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Good news! Lorraine, who was reported missing from Chichester, has been found safe and well.

A missing woman from Chichester has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by National WorldA missing woman from Chichester has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by National World
A missing woman from Chichester has been found ‘safe and well’ by Sussex Police. Picture by National World

“Thank you for sharing and caring.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceSouthamptonHampshireGosportFareham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice