On Friday, June 17, Sussex Police said arrests had been also been made for theft, grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and recall to prison.

A police spokesperson said, “For non-emergency crime reporting, or to report something you have seen or heard, you can contact us online or by calling 101.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In an emergency, crime in action or where there is a threat to life always call 999.”