More than half a dozen Horsham and Worthing police officers assaulted by suspects

Worthing and Horsham Police have confirmed their custody block was filled to capacity at least once with arrested suspects over the weekend

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:26 pm

The police said they received more than 100 emergency and and 60 priority calls between February 12 and 14, as well as looking for and finding six missing people.

Suspects have been arrested for a wide variety of offences – the police have said – including theft, domestic abuse, assault, harassment, failing to appear at court and driving offences.

The police also confirmed there had been more than half a dozen assaults on its officers over the weekend, including kicking, spitting, biting and head butting from suspects not coming willingly to custody.

None of the officers were badly injured, the police said.

