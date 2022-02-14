Crawley Town condemn abuse suffered by members of club staff before, during and after Saturday’s fixture against Hartlepool United

In a statement on the club's website, they said: "Numerous members of the club’s matchday operational team, many of whom are volunteers, suffered from both verbal and physical abuse from fans on Saturday, meaning that the already depleted pool of matchday staff, has sadly gotten smaller.
"The club have made it clear on many occasions the challenges it faces regarding recruitment for matchdays, and after events from Saturday’s game, this challenge has increased.
"Crawley Town Football Club are incredibly fortunate that individuals give their time, often for free, on a matchday to serve you, the fans, and to be treated with the blatant disrespect they faced on Saturday is unacceptable and won't be tolerated on any level.
"Any individual found to be threatening or abusive to members of staff, or any other individual/ group within the stadium will be immediately ejected and subject to a club banning order.
"In accordance with the EFL ‘Enjoy The Match’ campaign, supporters who witness any form of abuse are encouraged to notify a member of the stewarding team."