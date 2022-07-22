Mother and son racially abused on Eastbourne bus

Police want to hear from people who witnessed the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is important that we find this man and enquiries are already underway, but your evidence will be crucial in helping to bring him to justice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This man got on the Stagecoach bus at Cade Street in Eastbourne at about 7.15pm on that Friday.

Sussex Police

"Whilst on the bus he made racist comments to two passengers, a lady and her son, who was about 11-14 and had a scooter with him.

"The man also tried to link arms with the boy at one point, and hit him on the head with a bottle, though it is not clear that the boy was hurt.

"The man was asked to leave the bus by the driver.”

The man was described as white, in his 30s with dark short hair and a dark stubbly short beard.

The spokesperson added: “He was wearing a black cap, a black t-shirt with a Puma logo and white shorts.

“If you and your son were the victims of this very offensive behaviour, or if you were also on the bus and witnessed anything of what happened, please get in contact with us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1602 of 15/07, and arrange to talk to our investigators in confidence.”

PC Claire Middleton said: "It is important that we help anyone who has been affected by someone else's prejudice, ignorance or violence, and we will follow up all information received."