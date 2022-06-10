Motorist seen driving 69mph on 30mph road near Heathfield

Officers said the Roads Policing Unit has carried out vehicle safety checks, including speed checks in Cross In Hand, over the last couple of days in response to concerns from local residents.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “During the course of these checks, so far seven drivers have been issued with tickets, while another driver will soon be facing court after being recorded driving 69mph within the 30mph area.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said checks will continue under Operation Downsway – which aims to tackle road safety issues and positively influence motorists to drive responsibly, considerately and safely.

Sussex Police

Officers have also been educating motorists about the ‘fatal five’ driving offences.

The spokesperson added, “They are the top-five contributors to fatal road traffic collisions on the roads of Sussex each year.

“The ‘fatal five’ include careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and speeding.”