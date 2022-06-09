Residents puzzled as Sussex village pub shuts suddenly

Speculation rose among residents in Southwater when The Lintot pub in Lintot Square closed on Tuesday.

Some regulars were angry when they discovered the closure and said they would make another pub in the village their new regular haunt.

Others took to social media and questioned what was going on.

Speculation was rife when the village pub closed suddenly

Many questioned why the closure had taken place and offered a number of possibilities.

Some speculated on what could take the pub’s place if its closure was permanent and offered a range of possibilities.

Pub chain Marstons, which owns The Lintot, said there had been no emergency and the pub was reopened the following day.

A spokesperson said: “No drama here.

“There was some essential repair work needed in the kitchen, it was closed for repair and now re-open.”