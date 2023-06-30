An off-duty Met Police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the sea on Brighton beach.

Laurence Knight, 34, of Albert Road in Leyton, was a serving Metropolitan Police Sergeant at the time of the offence on July 17, 2021.

“Knight, who was off duty at the time, had been on Brighton beach for his stag party when he and the victim, a woman in her 20s, went for a swim in the sea,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"He sexually assaulted her while they were in the water.

“The woman and Knight had a verbal confrontation which concluded with the stag group leaving the beach, and she reported the incident to the police on the same day. She was supported by specialist officers while an investigation took place.”

On July 28 – 12 days after the offence – Knight was arrested ‘on suspicion of rape and sexual assault’, police said. He was released on conditional bail and suspended from duty by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

“He was subsequently charged with both offences and, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, June 29, he was found guilty of sexual assault and not guilty of rape,” the police spokesperson added.

"Knight has been released on bail, pending sentencing on July 28, at Southwark Crown Court.”

Following conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has announced that misconduct proceedings will be initiated ‘as soon as possible’.

Detective Sergeant Sean Booth, of Sussex Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Unit, said: “This horrific act involved a serving Metropolitan Police officer who, instead of protecting the public, took advantage of a vulnerable woman.

“We extend our gratitude to the victim for her courage in supporting this investigation and helping to bring this individual to justice.

“The public rightfully expects police officers to adhere to the highest standards. Laurence Knight is an offender who has no place in any police force and will now face justice for his crimes.

“Sussex Police will diligently investigate any crime against vulnerable people, bring perpetrators to justice – regardless of their profession - and ensure victims receive the support they need.”