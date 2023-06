Police are searching for a young girl, who was last seen in Chichester.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned’ for 19-year-old Eloise – who was last seen in Chichester around 10am on Thursday (June 29).

In an urgent appeal on Thursday evening, a police spokesperson said: “She is white, about 5ft 2in, with dark black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jumper with a skeleton print, black leggings, and black and white trainers.

“The 19-year-old also has links to Vauxhall in London.

Officers are ‘concerned’ for 19-year-old Eloise – who was last seen in Chichester around 10am on Thursday (June 29). Photo: Sussex Police

“Please dial 999 if you see her or know where she could be, quoting serial 421 of 29/06.”

