Brighton reportedly brought in 'extra security measures' to protect Billy Gilmour after he received threats from a TikTok influencer.

Orla Sloan, 22, was this week spared jail for stalking Gilmour and bombarding his former Chelsea teammate Mason Mount with messages after a one-night stand. She also stalked Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

Our parent title, National World, reported that Gilmour had sleepless nights as a result of the offences, which took place between September and October 2022, and ‘caused him to have trust issues’.

According to a report in The Athletic, Sloan first made contact with Gilmour around the time he completed a transfer to Brighton in the summer of last year.

Brighton reportedly brought in 'extra security measures' to protect Billy Gilmour after he received threats from a TikTok influencer. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The messages were said to be have become threatening and she sent lies about the footballer to his family members. In an impact statement, Gilmour said the stalking campaign affected how he performed for his new club.

The Athletic reported that it was said, during an earlier hearing, that Brighton ‘introduced extra security measures’, while Gilmour ‘stated he had been taking sleeping pills’.

