Passersby rush to help as schoolboy is robbed in Horsham town centre

Police say the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on Friday (July 15) when the three young men, wearing balaclavas, approached the 15-year-old boy while he was sitting with a friend outside the Lynd Cross pub in West Street.

The three men took the boy around the corner of the Bishopric towards The Gym before stealing his bag.

Horrified passersby saw what was happening and chased after one of the men before holding on to him until police arrived on the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A police spokesperson said later: “Members of the public saw what happened and intervened, challenging the suspect and then bravely helping to detain him in a nearby Waitrose store after a short pursuit.

"The suspect was then arrested by police.”

One of the three men is described as being a slim, white, young man, 6’2” tall and was seen carrying a knife.

The other two men are described as being slim, black, 5’2” and 5’4” tall respectively.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the three men together in the town centre before the robbery took place to come forward.

Anyone with any information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1144 of 15/07.