Peacehaven: Sussex Police officer meets with brother after fatal police car crash

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on May 7 – when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man who was on foot.

Arthur’s brother Karl organised a ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hoped the peaceful demonstration will ‘get this case moving’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl said during the protest: "No apology, no suspension, no arrests. This is an outrage, there has been no support. The only support we have is the community around us. We want justice."

A high-ranking officer also met with Karl yesterday to offer his “deepest sympathies” and reassurance that they are supporting the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Sussex Police confirmed the officer, a police constable, had “not undertaken duties” since the incident after concerns were raised by Arthur's family.

A high-ranking officer also met with Karl yesterday to offer his “deepest sympathies” and reassurance that they are supporting the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Assistant chief constable Simon Dobinson requested the private meeting.