A person was chased by a man with an axe in Eastbourne, according to a resident.

The resident said the incident happened by Lottbridge Drove on Tuesday, April 19, at around 11.30am.

A staff member from Brewers, in nearby Birch Road, said one of the men came into the store.

A spokesperson from the decoration company said, “We are aware of an incident happening near our store and we are helping police with their enquiries.”